Jefferies Financial Group Cuts WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target to GBX 255

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the grocer’s stock.

MRW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WM Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 247.27 ($3.23).

LON:MRW opened at GBX 176.90 ($2.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 213.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.50 ($3.53).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

