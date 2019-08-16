Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corestate Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.00 ($72.09).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

ETR:CCAP opened at €28.55 ($33.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €31.81 and its 200-day moving average is €31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Corestate Capital has a 52 week low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of €48.20 ($56.05). The firm has a market cap of $609.67 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

Corestate Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.