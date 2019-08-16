Jibrel Network (JNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,571.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $7,571.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.30 or 0.04906960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047653 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.