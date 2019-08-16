Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

NYSE JNJ opened at $130.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

