JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of JPJ Group from GBX 1,085 ($14.18) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,058.33 ($13.83).

JPJ stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.95. JPJ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,040 ($13.59). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 690.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 698.91. The firm has a market cap of $484.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.75.

About JPJ Group

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

