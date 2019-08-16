JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 2.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $23.35. 121,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.