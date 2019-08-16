JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TLG has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.20 ($35.12).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

ETR TLG opened at €26.90 ($31.28) on Monday. TLG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 1-year high of €28.10 ($32.67). The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.