JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $40.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Palomar in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Palomar stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,236. Palomar has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

