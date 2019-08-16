JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $100.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Solaredge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.79. 4,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,878. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,414,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,846 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

