JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Trading Up 1.4%

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.43, approximately 3,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 9,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,556,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 676,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 369,034 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

