Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CIBC

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.50. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.50.

JE stock traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of C$1.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.85.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

