Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Shares Down 2.1%

Kajima Corporation (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) shares traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, 2,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Kajima alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06.

About Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY)

Kajima Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural design, civil engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It also provides various services, such as design and consulting, procurement and construction, book publishing, insurance, and sales services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kajima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kajima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.