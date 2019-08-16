Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kamada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.74. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Kamada had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kamada during the second quarter worth $5,424,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 982,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 36,945 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 909,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 89,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kamada by 69.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

