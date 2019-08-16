Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $116,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $727,881 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $119.62. 6,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.