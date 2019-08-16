Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.32.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 413,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 479,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.