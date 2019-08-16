Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. Katanga Mining shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 164,243 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$471.81 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Katanga Mining Ltd will post 0.1419178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Katanga Mining Company Profile (TSE:KAT)

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

