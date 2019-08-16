Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,389. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.