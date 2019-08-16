KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) Major Shareholder Oxford Asset Management Llp Sells 150,004 Shares of Stock

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) major shareholder Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 150,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $1,573,541.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oxford Asset Management Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 6,800 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 200 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $2,106.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 100 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $1,049.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 600 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $6,288.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 300 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $3,144.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 435 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $4,558.80.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Oxford Asset Management Llp sold 500 shares of KBL MERGER CORP/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $5,240.00.

Shares of KBLM stock remained flat at $$10.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 200,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBLM. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 84.6% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 185,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 163.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 662,021 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 965,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after buying an additional 84,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in KBL MERGER CORP/SH by 178.9% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 421,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 270,598 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBL MERGER CORP/SH

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services.

