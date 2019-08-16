Kcash (KCASH) Price Reaches $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

