Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Kellogg worth $53,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 13.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,894,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,224,000 after acquiring an additional 462,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after acquiring an additional 364,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after acquiring an additional 45,977 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,849,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,488,000 after acquiring an additional 771,375 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kellogg by 19.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,699,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,499,000 after acquiring an additional 280,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,914,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of K traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. 1,436,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 51.73%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

