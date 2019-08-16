Kenneth E. Rees Sells 15,000 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ELVT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 96,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 276,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 188,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

