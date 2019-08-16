Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,836,000 after acquiring an additional 771,898 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 677,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in TransDigm Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 340,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,467,000 after acquiring an additional 106,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.42.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $9.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.78. 5,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,092. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $555.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total transaction of $8,115,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.38, for a total transaction of $4,673,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,358,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,352,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

