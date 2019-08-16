Keybank National Association OH Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,349 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,683,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,506,000 after purchasing an additional 619,258 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,243,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452,123 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 65.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,848,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,414,000 after purchasing an additional 686,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,670,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,702,000 after purchasing an additional 372,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. 84,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.