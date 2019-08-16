Keybank National Association OH Has $3.60 Million Stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Harris were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

HRS remained flat at $$184.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.44. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $200.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

HRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

