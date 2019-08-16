Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938,065 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Kinross Gold worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 420,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,499,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 48.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

