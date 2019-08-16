Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €45.00 by Main First Bank

Main First Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.56 ($66.93).

KGX opened at €40.69 ($47.31) on Monday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.25.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

