Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $865.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000989 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,548,810 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.