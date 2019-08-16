Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

KOD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

