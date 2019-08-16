Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a $17.70 price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

