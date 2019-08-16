Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Director Juliana L. Chugg Buys 8,400 Shares

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KTB traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 132,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.36 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

