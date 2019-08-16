Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,395 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 245,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 647,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Under Armour by 370.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 607,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 478,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 75,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

