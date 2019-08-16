Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 240.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

