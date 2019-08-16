Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) by 333.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,207 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.18% of Livent worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 708,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of LTHM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,776. Livent Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.58 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Livent to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura set a $9.00 price target on shares of Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

