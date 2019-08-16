Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $4.22 Million in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 217,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 166.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 150.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 30.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

In related news, insider Aaron Berg sold 113,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $2,104,295.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,214 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

