Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 2,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 0.98.

FWONK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

