Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 16,145 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 181.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024,264. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Capital One Financial raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

