Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 730 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,685 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,659 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 9.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in General Motors by 35.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. 2,158,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

