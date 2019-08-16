Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,372,800 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 23,597,300 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,161. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.00. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $395.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.29 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.30%.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.69 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,353,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

