Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 103,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.46. 130,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,567,143. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

