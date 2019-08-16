Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.64. 329,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,567,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

