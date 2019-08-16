KWG Resources (CNSX:KWG) Trading Up 100%

KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG)’s share price traded up 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 646,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

KWG Resources Company Profile (CNSX:KWG)

KWG Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of base metals in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and chromite deposits. It holds interests in the Koper Lake project with approximately 1,024 hectares covered by four unpatented mining claims; and Big Daddy project with approximately 1,241 hectares covered by seven unpatented mining claims located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

