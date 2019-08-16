La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of LZB stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 56,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,910. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $453.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.13 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

