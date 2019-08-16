Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.62 and traded as high as $26.37. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 80,192 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.62.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.21 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

