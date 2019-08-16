Lamden Price Tops $0.0106 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. Lamden has a market cap of $1.51 million and $5,647.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034665 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

