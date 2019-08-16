Landmark Bank Buys 324 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Landmark Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Landmark Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 392,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 326,475 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.42. 400,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,092,156. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

