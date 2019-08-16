Landmark Bank Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Landmark Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,573,000 after buying an additional 411,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,917,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 984,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,053,000 after purchasing an additional 142,430 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 549,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $200.25. 120,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

