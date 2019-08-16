Landmark Bank Has $281,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Landmark Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after acquiring an additional 546,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 106,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,217. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $103.25 and a 12 month high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.