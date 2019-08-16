Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 56,145 Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.39% of Lovesac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 1,264.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,982. Lovesac Co has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.66 million. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price target on Lovesac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

In related news, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 1,457,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $50,100,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $18,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

