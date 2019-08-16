Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 240,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 340,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,530,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,440 shares during the last quarter.

WIA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

