Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 167,087 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,352,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 188,548 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 391,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 339,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares during the period.

IGR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

